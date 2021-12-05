Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Short Interest Up 23.1% in November

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Yiren Digital by 152.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yiren Digital by 22.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YRD opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.15 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.60. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions.

