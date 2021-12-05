Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Short Interest Up 23.1% in November

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Yiren Digital by 152.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yiren Digital by 22.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YRD opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.15 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.60. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions.

