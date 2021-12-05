Trinseo S.A. (TSE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on January 20th

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Trinseo has decreased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years. Trinseo has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trinseo to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.36. Trinseo has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinseo will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSE shares. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In related news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinseo stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

