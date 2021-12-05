Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $73.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.56.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

