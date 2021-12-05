-$0.08 EPS Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $333.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.85. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

