Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Grows By 23.6%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NYSE VGI opened at $11.54 on Friday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
