Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Grows By 23.6%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE VGI opened at $11.54 on Friday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 63,402 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 158,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 75,124 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 46,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

