Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,807 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,112 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.6% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,468,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,072 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $78,775,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,935,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

