Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $258,000 in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average is $68.64.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.