The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 34.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after buying an additional 186,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $198.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.23. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $188.00 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

