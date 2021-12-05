Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 4,155 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

