Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.69. Inspired Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 355,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

INSE stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.