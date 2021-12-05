Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.69. Inspired Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 355,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

INSE stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

