Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to announce $2.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $1.39. Nutrien reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 787.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $67,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $67.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $73.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

