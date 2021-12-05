180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe Purchases 2,500 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $18,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 16th, Daniel B. Wolfe bought 6,470 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,195.80.
NASDAQ:TURN opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $8.64.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
