180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe Purchases 2,500 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $18,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Daniel B. Wolfe bought 6,470 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,195.80.

NASDAQ:TURN opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 142,424 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth $98,000. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.