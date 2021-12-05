JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JBG SMITH Properties.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

JBGS opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -163.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

