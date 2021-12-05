Maro (MARO) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a market capitalization of $60.60 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maro has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.56 or 0.00236732 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Maro

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,465,817 coins and its circulating supply is 499,440,661 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

