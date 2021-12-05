DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Cap Tops $10.43 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $625,718.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.11 or 0.08438965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00062351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00081389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,428.53 or 1.00388662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,141,938 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

