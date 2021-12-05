Brendan P. Ogrady Sells 13,894 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) insider Brendan P. Ogrady sold 13,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $90,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

AMWL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $7,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Well by 23.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 150,782 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 1,248.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 222,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 205,727 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of American Well by 95.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 769,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 375,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

