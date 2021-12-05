CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 1,095 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 61,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.59.

Shares of CSX opened at $35.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

