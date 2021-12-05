CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 3,905 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Olin were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 25.0% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the third quarter worth $408,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 22.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Olin by 983.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $52.08 on Friday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

In related news, Director W Anthony Will acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.