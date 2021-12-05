Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 658 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $56,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on CONE. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.35.

Shares of CONE opened at $89.07 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.55. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 507.33%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

