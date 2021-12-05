Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 488 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 88.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 12.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Hess by 80.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $75.88 on Friday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 120.45 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

