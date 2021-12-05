Ellevest Inc. Sells 1,274 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Catalent by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $36,959,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,720,000 after purchasing an additional 335,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,541 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after purchasing an additional 232,981 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $287,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $214,950.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock worth $409,988,178. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $122.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.31 and a 200-day moving average of $122.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.87 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

