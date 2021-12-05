Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $117.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.68.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $2,739,457. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

