Insider Selling: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Sells $15,840.00 in Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $15,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Howard Ash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $14,400.00.

DPW opened at $1.50 on Friday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPW. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ault Global by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ault Global by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Ault Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ault Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ault Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

