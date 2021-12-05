Insider Selling: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Sells $15,840.00 in Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $15,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Howard Ash also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $14,400.00.
DPW opened at $1.50 on Friday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.
Ault Global Company Profile
Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.
