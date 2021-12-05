PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,607 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

