Lisa G. Wolf Sells 10,749 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CAO Lisa G. Wolf sold 10,749 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $20,423.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RESN stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Resonant Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 157.03% and a negative net margin of 1,508.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Resonant by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 180,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Resonant by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resonant by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 26,146 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Resonant by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 45,805 shares during the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.