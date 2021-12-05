Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.80

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.80 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 31.72 ($0.41). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 32.20 ($0.42), with a volume of 1,836,108 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17. The company has a market capitalization of £40.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.80.

Tungsten Company Profile (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Tungsten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungsten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.