George Parmer Acquires 10,000 Shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Director George Parmer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMST stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. Amesite Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amesite by 1,161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 364,621 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amesite by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 21,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

