George Parmer Acquires 10,000 Shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Director George Parmer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMST stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. Amesite Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

Get Amesite alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amesite by 1,161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 364,621 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amesite by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 21,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.