Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.85

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.85 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 49.12 ($0.64). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 115,985 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.80. The firm has a market cap of £113.77 million and a PE ratio of 45.00.

Inland Homes Company Profile (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of domestic buildings; and letting or operating of real estate properties. It holds a land portfolio of 11,045 plots, as well as 1,302 partnership homes and 415 private homes under construction.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Inland Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inland Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.