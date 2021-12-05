Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,011 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.41 and its 200 day moving average is $133.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

