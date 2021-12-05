Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.55 Million Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,198,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,565 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,426,000 after acquiring an additional 877,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,748,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after acquiring an additional 276,552 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,157,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,742,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 389,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 119,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

BKD stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

