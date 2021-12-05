Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.12 Million Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 187,162 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.46% of RadNet worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 51.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 26.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Raymond James cut RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

