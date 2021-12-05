PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NRGX opened at $12.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.57 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg Elliot Sharenow bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $38,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,672 shares of company stock valued at $275,397.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

