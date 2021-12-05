F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.73

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and traded as high as $29.00. F & M Bank shares last traded at $28.63, with a volume of 8,276 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.57.

F & M Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMBM)

F&M Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services, including commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, repurchase agreements for commercial customers, commercial and individual loans, Internet banking, drive-in banking services, as well as a courier service for its commercial banking customers.

