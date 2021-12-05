Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.360-$1.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.20 million-$138.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.76 million.

PLYM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of PLYM opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $30.90.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

