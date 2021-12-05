Brokerages Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,177.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $104,510.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,149 shares of company stock worth $1,499,335. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $61.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $67.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

