Innodata (INOD) versus The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) is one of 127 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Innodata to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innodata and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $58.24 million $620,000.00 310.16 Innodata Competitors $1.03 billion $1.91 million -36.08

Innodata’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Innodata. Innodata is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Innodata and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata 1.04% 2.23% 1.17% Innodata Competitors -37.01% -1,621.14% -10.94%

Volatility & Risk

Innodata has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata’s peers have a beta of 1.41, indicating that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Innodata and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A Innodata Competitors 664 3180 4906 91 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 44.07%. Given Innodata’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innodata has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Innodata shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innodata beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata, Inc. is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications. It operates through the following segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Agility and Synodex. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable. It also develops digital products for business information companies and digital systems which replace legacy systems and processes. The Agility segment provides tools and related professional services that enable public relations and communications professionals to discover influencers, amplify messages, monitor coverage, and measure the impact of campaigns. The Synodex segment enables clients in the insurance and healthcare sectors to transform medical records into useable digital data and to apply technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The company was founded by Todd H. Solo

