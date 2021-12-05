Litecoin Plus Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $98,702.09 and $5.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,895.08 or 0.99305216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00054132 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00036804 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.86 or 0.00822260 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

