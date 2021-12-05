Bella Protocol (BEL) One Day Volume Tops $48.76 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $85.88 million and approximately $48.76 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.56 or 0.00236732 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

BEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

