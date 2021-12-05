Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 1,936.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,358 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.33% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after buying an additional 693,019 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 498,134 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,878,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,262,000 after purchasing an additional 238,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 176,264 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.