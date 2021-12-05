Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.25% of Ryder System worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on R shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.89.

Ryder System stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.89. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.22 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

