Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,118 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Balchem by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Balchem by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Balchem by 12,980.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

BCPC opened at $158.00 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $103.76 and a one year high of $174.29. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.91.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

