Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 118.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 461,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,440 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AES were worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,530,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,177,645,000 after buying an additional 516,234 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AES by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,536,000 after buying an additional 8,872,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,133,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,576,000 after buying an additional 402,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,648,000 after buying an additional 279,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AES by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,410,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,849,000 after buying an additional 645,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

Shares of AES stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. AES’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

