Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.00

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.66. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 2,135,672 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 582,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 854,184 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

