John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

