Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 1,503,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,620.0 days.

SEMHF opened at $73.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.97. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $74.30.

SEMHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Siemens Healthineers to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Siemens Healthineers to a “hold” rating and set a $60.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

