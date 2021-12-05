Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 158,226 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 355.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,226 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.16% of Donaldson worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 12.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,321,000 after purchasing an additional 210,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.