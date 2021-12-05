AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Position Lessened by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,867 shares of company stock valued at $19,665,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $116.76 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $94.89 and a 1-year high of $129.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.93.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

