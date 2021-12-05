New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after purchasing an additional 105,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pool by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,015,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pool by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,899,000 after buying an additional 66,980 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $544.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $506.69 and a 200-day moving average of $478.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

