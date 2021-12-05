New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 82.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 318,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.