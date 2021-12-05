New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $544.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $521.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.57. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.39, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Truist boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total transaction of $916,232.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,974 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

